It's been a rollercoaster ride for many of metro Detroit's nonprofit leaders in terms of pay, and it's apparent up and down our list of top-paid nonprofit CEOs. Nonprofit CEO turnover is picking up as executives who paused their retirements during the pandemic move forward. Others are choosing to retire because of the pandemic. And those new CEOs are commanding higher salaries in a tighter market, given a less robust pipeline of leaders, the push for diverse candidates and increasing competition with the for-profit sector for talent.