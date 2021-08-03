Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

K-12 Program Specialist I, Grades 2-4 (Full Time)

 4 days ago

The K12 Program Specialist I is a member of the School Programs team that provides in-person and online programming for PreK12 students and teachers about the Barnes Foundation’s collections and special exhibitions. The School Programs team creates interactive lessons grounded in the Barnes Foundation’s objective method and incorporates inquiry-based learning, Universal Design for Learning, trauma-aware, and anti-racist teaching strategies. The K12 Program Specialist is one of four employees creating programming for PreK through 12 students from grant-funded school partners in Philadelphia and/or Camden, NJ and supports programs for other PreK12 students and teachers. During the Sept-June school year, this position creates programs for 2nd-4th grade classes integrating art with other content areas such as English Language Arts and Social Studies. During the July-Aug summer season, the Specialist supports community-based learning led by the Barnes’ Community Engagement and Family Programs division. Staff time in this position is generally spent 25% delivering lessons in the art galleries 25% delivering lessons online, 25% delivering lessons in Philadelphia-area classrooms, and 25% on administrative activities, including lesson preparation.

