Free Webinar: Developing Student Voice through Gaming – Aug 11

Resident Advisor and Night Time Economy Solutions (NTES), a UK-based company who have secured over £35m for music, arts, culture and nightlife businesses in the last year, are hosting a free webinar on public funding. Taking place on August 3rd at 6 PM GMT, the hour-long session features Jo Cox-Brown from NTES, Camilla Gurtler, director for New Nordics Festival and festival producer Jake Orr, who will share advice for creatives who are considering applying for grants and government funds in the UK, USA and Europe. The goal is to provide attendees with all the necessary information to write successful applications. This event is open to the public, please register here. A list of grants and public funding available to musicians and creatives can also be found here. Earlier this year, RA hosted a webinar with the Arts Council England, Help Musicians and PRS Foundation about public funding in the UK. Revisit that discussion below.