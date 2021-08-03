Free Webinar: Developing Student Voice through Gaming – Aug 11
Harry Potter, Marvel, X-Men, Game of Thrones…fantasy is a hot commodity today. If Hollywood can harness the power of fantasy, why can’t afterschool? Good news – we can. In this session, we will explain the benefits of using Tabletop Roleplaying Games (TTRPG) in afterschool programs and share why imagination during free play can be a tool to enhance not only academic improvements but self-esteem and character development as well. From the moment you tune in, you’ll be engaged in a mini-game to demonstrate the power of TTRPG!phennd.org
