If you live in a small town, you understand the importance of volunteerism. Civic clubs like the Rotary, Kiwanis, Elks, Lions and the local Grange are invaluable resources. These men and women devote their time to improving our community. Unfortunately, membership in these organizations has been on the decline since the mid-1970s. While there may be a wider variety of groups to choose from, many are business, church, or cause-related clubs and do not encourage cooperation between cross-cultural or politically misaligned members. The effects of the estrangement from the traditional organizations include increased political polarization within communities and a loss of cherished events and charitable endeavors.