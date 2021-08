“Never go to someone’s home with empty hands”. California Volunteers was honored to have Ezequiel ‘Zeke’ Guzman join our monthly Volunteer Center and VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) meeting to speak on the complex and multi-faceted topic of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the volunteer sector. Zeke is the founder, former Board President and current advisor of La Familia Sana, a nonprofit organization in Cloverdale, California launched after the Kincade Fire in 2019 to help coordinate emergency resources for migrant farmworkers disconnected from the safety net.