BitMEX, a virtual currency derivatives exchange, has agreed to pay up to USD 100 million to settle US charges of unlawfully accepting customer funds to trade cryptocurrencies. The exchange was not registered to accept these funds, and it also failed to conduct customer due diligence, according to the press release. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) unit of the US Treasury Department alleged that for six years, BitMEX sold cryptocurrency derivatives to US customers without properly registering with US authorities.