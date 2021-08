Here are three things to watch for this week as the Yankees take on the Rays and the Marlins. The Yankees are nine games out of the division lead after blowing a four run lead to the Red Sox on Sunday. If they’re going to play in October, it’s looking like it will be in the Wild Card game. They are currently 3.5 games out of the second Wild Card spot. The Rays and Athletics currently hold the Wild Card spots, while the Mariners are two games ahead of New York. Yankees fans should keep watch on how those teams are performing. The Yankees will start their week with a chance to get closer to a Wild Card spot as they take on the Rays.