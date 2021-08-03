Cancel
Public invited to weigh in on Transit Development Plan at Aug. 5 Community Transit hearing

The Community Transit Board of Directors during its regular board meeting Aug. 5 will hold a public hearing on the 2021-2026 Transit Development Plan (TDP). The TDP is a state-mandated report that forecasts revenue and service levels for the next six years and is updated every year. Last year’s plan outlined “slow recovery” and “rapid recovery” revenue scenarios based on economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s plan forecasts revenue that exceeds the “rapid recovery” scenario, laying the groundwork for a 30% increase in transit service by 2026.

