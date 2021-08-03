Athletics-Warholm destroys world record to win 400m hurdles gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 400m Hurdles - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Karsten Warholm of Norway celebrates after winning gold and setting a new world record REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A world record had been predicted but Norway's Karsten Warholm did not just break it, he destroyed it to hold off American Rai Benjamin and win a superb men's Olympic 400 metres hurdles final on Tuesday.

Last month, Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds but he blew his own record away with an astonishing 45.94 run.

Benjamin pushed him all the way to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos got in on the act as well as he took bronze in 46.72, also inside Young's previous best.

