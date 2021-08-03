Cancel
USA vs. Spain score, results: Team USA survives Ricky Rubio's scoring outburst, advances to semifinals

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Ricky Rubio's best efforts, the U.S. men's basketball team once again ended Spain's dreams of capturing the gold medal. Team USA defeated Spain 95-81 in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, ending Spain's Olympic run for the fifth consecutive time. Rubio was spectacular in the loss, scoring a game-high 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting, but his teammates combined to go just 16 of 44 from the field.

