Royal Oak, MI

Aretha Franklin biopic Respect unveiled at Emagine Royal Oak

By Carolyn Clifford
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
After years and years of talking about it, the family of Aretha Franklin is ecstatic that the story they wanted to be shown on the big screen about the Queen of Soul’s life and starring Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson was finally unveiled.

I was there at the Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak as Metro Detroit was all about love for the Queen and hailing her life’s journey as an amazing singer, civil rights activist, and one overcoming the struggles of fame.

Respect, the movie about the Queen of Soul’s life, was shown exclusively in a star-studded event at the Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak for family and close friends only. They rolled out the red carpet.

Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, who portrays the Queen, was gorgeous in a red gown.

Aretha, a powerhouse in the civil rights movement with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated by dignitaries, her long-time hairstylist, close friends, and family, all there to say hail to the queen’s life.

Masks and t-shirts were created by Aretha’s niece Cristal, who thinks her aunt would have loved the portrayal.

"I think she would have really approved of the adaptation of her family members," Cristal said.

World-renowned photographer Linda Solomon, who created a book of photos on Aretha’s life on the red carpet, snapped photos. She is happy one of the last photos with Aretha, her sisters, and cousin was featured in the film.

The movie was written and directed by two African American women.

I watched the movie. It was fantastic. Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker is exceptional as Aretha’s father. Mary J. Bridge makes a cameo and Marlon Wayans is marvelous as Teddy White, Aretha’s first husband.

The movie will hit theaters for all to see on August 13th.

