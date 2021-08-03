Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 40 mph and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.