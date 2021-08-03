Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 40 mph and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy