Warner Robins internship program aims to bring more students to the workforce, engineering field

This summer, high-schoolers and college students from Central Georgia had the chance to gain some engineering skills. They worked at Project Synergy -- the new software facility that's part of the 402nd Software Engineering Group with Robins Air Force Base.

We spoke with four students who interned at Project Synergy this summer. They say the skills they gained can be used at school, in their careers, and even in life.

Leaders say the software work done in the Project Synergy lab benefits the Air Force and helps educate students and the community.

Alex Green hopes to become a computer engineer -- he says this internship was a great step.

“I am super-excited about this because it is a look into the engineering career field. We get to see a bunch of different aspects like software engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering. All different types, and we've gotten to see what they do day-to-day,” said Green.

With the need for software growing at Robins and the base running out of space, leaders say there was a great need for it.

Scott Washington says they've worked on various teams projects including a technology project.

“Because you don't really think about that stuff when you're buying a camera, buying a toy, but when you get to take it apart and see what it takes to create the object, it's really good an interesting,” said Washington.

Project Coordinator Augustin Dantes Jr. says they hope to increase the stem career pool in Central Georgia and get students to want to work on base.

“There's going to be more engineering jobs than engineering graduates over the next foreseeable future, next decade or two, so when we are trying to hire talent, it's kinda hard to get them,” said Dantes Jr.

Ryan Bulharowski is an upcoming freshman at Mercer University.

“Being right out of high school, this is an opportunity that you don't really get that often, and so I applied for it and I've been loving it ever since,” said Bulharowski.

Carmen Mueller says she would definitely encourage other students to apply next year.

“Work hard and stay positive. I was pretty nervous interviewing and filling out the paperwork and everything was pretty stressful, but as long as you give it your all and keep going, you'll do great,” said Mueller.

Currently, the program is open to Bibb and Houston counties, but they hope to expand it to even more.

This year's internship program runs through August 13. The facility is located off Highway 247 at 100 Park Place Drive across from the Museum of Aviation.



