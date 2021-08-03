Cancel
Asheville, NC

Face coverings will be required inside Asheville Schools this year says ACS

By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City Schools officials announces that they will require students and staff to wear face coverings inside school buildings this year. Officials say that the decision came after many meetings with school leaders, district leaders and Buncombe County Health and Human Services. Following these meetings, the Asheville City Board of Education made the decision.

