Could Portland Trail Blazers star guard CJ McCollum actually end up on the Los Angeles Clippers if the two franchises agreed to a deal in a trade?. Now that the NBA Finals are over, it’s officially free agency and trade season. This is one of the most anticipated events every single year. Contenders try to load up, rebuilding teams find a way to gain assets while other teams try to climb the contending tier of teams in the league. The rumors have already started and the Portland Trail Blazers are not spared from it.