Limp Bizkit debuts new song “Dad Vibes” to go along with Fred Durst’s new look

Limp Bizkit took to the stage on July 31st at Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago. A man who appeared to be the drummers’ uncle walked on to the stage, mic in hand. The man was frontman and quinquagenarian Fred Durst, looking like a straight up dork. No offense to dorks the world over but fans are not used to seeing a dork fronted Limp Bizkit. Durst wiped his instagram account so that all that was left was his new look and possibly new persona. No one knows what this wigged Durst is all about but he performed the set as a more mature, softer edged Fred, at times dancing with the ASL interpreter at the front of the stage.