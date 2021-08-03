Cancel
Limp Bizkit debuts new song “Dad Vibes” to go along with Fred Durst’s new look

98online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out that the new look Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has been sporting is thematically consistent with the band’s new music. At the end of Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza set Saturday, Durst, who’s now sporting a white-blonde handlebar mustache and matching ’70s-style hair, introduced the band’s new tune, saying, “This song right here, it’s for you and only you…It’s a song off our new album called ‘Dad Vibes.’ I want to see everybody out there dancing right now.”

