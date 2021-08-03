Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused water levels to rise on some of the local rivers. While heavy rainfall has tapered off, the rivers will remain in flood for the next several days. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Saturday was 9.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding threatens two homes on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.0 feet on 09/04/1985. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.5 Sat 10 am 9.8 9.9 9.7 9.4 9.0