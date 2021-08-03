Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 97 to 107 degrees expected. Overnight temperatures up to 70 to 75 degrees across warmest locations. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

alerts.weather.gov

Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
#Santa Clarita Valley#San Fernando Valley#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares; Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 409 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This could cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch of rain is possible.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: New Hanover The National Weather Service in Wilmington has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina Northern New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 850 AM EDT, The flood advisory has been extended because heavy rain is still falling from Supply to Town Creek to near Leland, where an additional inch or two of rain may fall through 10 am. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Leland, Boiling Spring Lakes, Town Creek, Mill Creek, Brunswick County Community College Main Campus.
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BRUNSWICK COUNTY At 927 AM EDT, Heavy rain was still falling from Holden Beach to Oak Island to Boiling Springs Lake, but should begin to taper off in the next half hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Shallotte, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Civie Town and Varnamtown.
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 843 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Greenacres, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Port Of Palm Beach, Downtown West Palm Beach, Schall Circle, Palm Beach International Airport, Gun Club Estates, Royal Palm Estates, Lake Belvedere Estates, Golden Lakes and Juno Ridge. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 1145 AM EDT At 1103 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Lion Country Safari Park to near Wellington. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves and Loxahatchee NWR. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Pasco County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused water levels to rise on some of the local rivers. While heavy rainfall has tapered off, the rivers will remain in flood for the next several days. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Saturday was 9.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding threatens two homes on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.0 feet on 09/04/1985. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.5 Sat 10 am 9.8 9.9 9.7 9.4 9.0

Comments / 0

