Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 20:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. Hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 104 degrees expected. Overnight temperatures 70 to 82 degrees across warmest locations. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, and...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS

