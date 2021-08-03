Flood Advisory issued for Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Cibola The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over southeast Cibola County. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cibola County Hazardous water levels are expected in Big Sandy Wash, Blue Water Creek, Arroyo Colorado, Lucero Arroyo, and Canada Bonita. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over far southeast Cibola County. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.