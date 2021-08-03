Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 96 to 106 degrees expected across lower elevations. Overnight temperatures 70 to 80 degrees across warmest locations. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
