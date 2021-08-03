Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 109 expected. Overnight temperatures will range between 74 and 80 degrees. Warmest in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Winona A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Winona, southeastern Buffalo and southwestern Trempealeau Counties through 745 AM CDT At 721 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winona, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winona, Goodview, Trempealeau, Fountain City, Stockton, and Minnesota City. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 254 and 255, and between mile markers 263 and 266. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Wise The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Wise County in southwestern Virginia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1104 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pardee. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Juneau, Monroe, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Juneau; Monroe; Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Juneau, northeastern Vernon and southeastern Monroe Counties through 945 AM CDT At 917 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elroy, or 16 miles west of Mauston, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mauston, Elroy, Hillsboro, Wonewoc, Glendale, Lemonweir, Lindina, Kendall, Clifton, Union Center, Hustler, Bartons Corners, Johnson Hill, Trippville, Hoffman Corners, Mount Tabor, Pleasant Ridge, Dilly, Bass Hollow Rec Area and Tunnel Trail Campground. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 65 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant; Hettinger A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hettinger and northwestern Grant Counties through 630 AM MDT At 545 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Mott, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Grant and northeastern Hettinger Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN DIXIE COUNTY At 320 PM EDT, emergency management reported continued flash flooding in the Cross City area. Water levels continue to rise along the Airport Canal. Additional heavy rain may affect the area this afternoon with additional water rises possible. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Juneau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Juneau and southern Adams Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1011 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Adams, or 10 miles south of Friendship, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Adams, Lyndon Station, and Castle Rock. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 75 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apache FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR APACHE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 853 AM EDT, Radar indicates heavy rain will fall over coastal locations that have already received a few inches of rain this morning, and minor flooding is likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Shallotte, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Civie Town and Varnamtown.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 24.6 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Saturday was 24.6 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Significant flood impacts along River Road NE and in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee. Water will begin to impact the RV Park in Tennile.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARDING AND NORTHWESTERN BUTTE COUNTIES At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Antelope Butte, or 23 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redig, Gustave and East Short Pines. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sheboygan County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheboygan Falls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Kohler, Adell, Waldo, Gibbsville and Hingham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tripp County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TRIPP COUNTY At 1034 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Earling Hills to 3 miles southeast of Ideal to 6 miles south of Ideal South Housing, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Ideal, Witten, Hamill and Ideal South Housing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 558 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Coolidge Airport, or 15 miles south of Florence, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND EASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Westover to near Carter to 3 miles northwest of Keyapaha, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Witten, Dog Ear Lake, Ideal, Winner, Colome, Ideal South Housing and Hamill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hand, Hyde, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 23:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Hand; Hyde; Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR HAND...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN FAULK AND SOUTHWESTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Polo, or 13 miles northwest of Miller, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Redfield, Miller, Highmore, Tulare, St. Lawrence, Zell, Orient, Ree Heights, Burdette, Rockham, Vayland, Miranda, Miller Dale Colony, Polo, Sunshine Bible Academy, Twin Lakes and Cottonwood Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Faulk County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Faulk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR HAND...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN FAULK AND SOUTHWESTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Polo, or 13 miles northwest of Miller, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Redfield, Miller, Highmore, Tulare, St. Lawrence, Zell, Orient, Ree Heights, Burdette, Rockham, Vayland, Miranda, Miller Dale Colony, Polo, Sunshine Bible Academy, Twin Lakes and Cottonwood Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Codington, Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 07:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Codington; Deuel FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL CODINGTON AND NORTHERN DEUEL COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Palm Beach THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY The heaviest rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
La Crosse County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: La Crosse; Trempealeau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Winona, central La Crosse and south central Trempealeau Counties through 815 AM CDT At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Trempealeau, or 13 miles northwest of La Crescent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, Brice Prairie, French Island, Camp Decorah, and Stevenstown. This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 5 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

