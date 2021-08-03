Texas City officer injured while trying to arrest suspect with several felony warrants, officials say
Texas City – A Texas City police officer is recovering in the hospital after the department says he was attacked while responding to a crash. According to officials, the officer was responding to a minor crash at Palmer Highway and 35th Street when he realized one of the men involved in the incident had felony warrants for marijuana, evading arrest and human smuggling.www.click2houston.com
