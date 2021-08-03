Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas City, TX

Texas City officer injured while trying to arrest suspect with several felony warrants, officials say

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas City – A Texas City police officer is recovering in the hospital after the department says he was attacked while responding to a crash. According to officials, the officer was responding to a minor crash at Palmer Highway and 35th Street when he realized one of the men involved in the incident had felony warrants for marijuana, evading arrest and human smuggling.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas City, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Texas City, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Marijuana#Utmb Galveston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy