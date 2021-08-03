Students apply for student sponsorship today!

For all part-time students (fewer than 12 credits), 2021-2022 academic year tuition is $799 per credit hour. For re-admit, or new full-time students (12-18 credits), 2021-2022 academic year tuition is $11,988 per semester ($23,976 yearly). Tuition for credits over 18 per semester is $799 per credit. Students who drop classes prior to the end of the published semester drop/add period will not incur tuition charges for those classes. Students who withdraw from classes after the end of the published semester drop/add period are responsible for full semester tuition charges for those classes, unless the student withdraws from all classes for the semester. See REFUND FOR WITHDRAWALS section in this publication for details. Tuition rates for the academic year are typically established by the Board of Trustees each spring. For current tuition rates, see the university website at finlandia.edu/tuition or contact the Office of Admissions.