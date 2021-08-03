Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Marileidy Paulino clocks fastest time of 400m first round

By NBC Olympics
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino, who won Tokyo Olympic silver on her nation’s mixed 4x400m relay team, won heat six of the women’s 400m in 50.06, the round’s top overall time; USA’s Wadeline Jonathas took second. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marileidy Paulino
Person
Wadeline Jonathas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clocks#Olympics#Dominican Republic#Silver#Marileidy#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
SportsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S. men have one final shot at gold in 1,600-meter relay

TOKYO — Randolph Ross was all smiles. So were Trevor Stewart, Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood. All looked happy. Confident. And maybe just a little bit relieved. The four men had just ensured that the U.S. men’s track team would get one last opportunity to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles Shares New Hairstyle After Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is looking great with a new hairstyle after making her way home from the Tokyo Olympics. The summer games were a different experience than the four-time Olympic gold medalist had initially imagined, as a case of the "twisties" prompted her to withdraw from the team all-around finals and four out of five individual event finals in order to prioritize her safety and mental health.
SportsNBC Miami

U.S. Men Power Through to 4x400m Final in Fastest Time

TOKYO - A season's best performance and the fastest qualifying time of the round powered the United States to the final of the men's 4x400m relay in its heat at the Olympic Stadium on Friday. Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross, Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood were quick off the block and...
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
SportsGolf Digest

Tokyo Olympics men's tee times: Starting times and pairings for the first and second round

A Japanese golfer will hit the opening tee shot of the 2021 Olympic men’s golf tournament. Just not the Japanese golfer you might have expected. The International Golf Federation has given the honor to Rikuya Hoshino when the men’s event begins on Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club at 7:30 a.m. local time (6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the U.S.). Hoshino will be playing in the threesome with Thomas Pieters of Belgium and Sepp Straka of Austria.
Worldkshb.com

Kenya's Ferguson Rotich through to 800m final with fastest time

TOKYO - Kenya's Ferguson Rotich cruised into the 800m final with the fastest run of the semifinal on Sunday, setting himself up as a strong contender to succeed compatriot David Rudisha as the new king of the event. Double Olympic gold medalist Rudisha's persistent injuries denied him the chance to...
Chesapeake, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Grant Holloway runs the fastest time in the first round to advance to the semifinals in the 110 hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics

Grant Holloway made his Olympic debut on Tuesday evening in Tokyo, Japan. The Chesapeake native won his heat in a time of 13.02 seconds in the first round of the 110 hurdles. It was the fastest time of the day. “Felt good,” Holloway said. “First round is complete. We focus on the semis next.” Ronald Levy of Jamaica and Devon Allen of the United States had the next fastest times at 13.17 and ...
SportsKTVZ

Benjamin cruises to 400m hurdles first-round heat victory

American Rai Benjamin, the 2019 world silver medalist, comfortably wins his 400m hurdles first-round heat in 48.60 to advance to the semis; Estonia’s Magi, South Africa’s Zazini and Netherlands’ Smidt join in qualifying. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
NBAokcfox.com

Thunder first round selections are in

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Josh Giddey with the 6th pick in the 1st round of the NBA Draft. After speculation they would take James Bouknight out of Connecticut or Jonathan Kuminga of the G-League Ignite team, the Thunder took the 6-8 18 year old wing from Australia. He was the NBL Rookie of the Year and is known as a playmaking wing.
WorldPosted by
NBC Chicago

Spain's Katir Cruises Into 5,000m Final With Fastest Time

TOKYO - Spain's Mohamed Katir cruised into the men's 5,000m final with the fastest time in the heats on Tuesday, ahead of world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda. Katir, making his debut at a major international championship, clocked 13:30.10 to finish ahead of American Paul Chelimo, the 2016 silver medalist, the pair nonchalantly crossing the line as they smiled at each other.
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Olympics: Gabby Thomas qualifies for 200m final with 3rd-fastest time

Reaching the Olympic women’s 200-meter dash final briefly escaped Gabby Thomas’ control Monday. The top two runners in each of the three semifinals qualified for Tuesday morning’s final automatically, leaving two open lanes for the next two quickest runners. Thomas, a Florence native, finished third in the second semifinal in 22.01 seconds, faster than anyone in the first semifinal. As long as no more than two ran faster than her in the third semifinal, she would qualify for the final.
WorldNBC Sports

Japan Shuts Out Team USA in Baseball Gold Medal Game

Baseball’s return at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was a triumphant one for the host nation. Japan took home gold with a 2-0 win over Team USA at the Yokohama Stadium on Saturday. The victory capped off an undefeated tournament run and gave the country its first Olympic gold medal in the sport.
GolfGolf.com

Olympic golf tee times: First, second round groupings at Kasumigaseki CC

SAITAMA, Japan — The men’s Olympic golf competition is just a few days away, and national pride is beaming out across Kasumigaseki Country Club. You’ll find it in the flags lining the grounds, in the apparel worn by competitors and on Thursday morning, you’ll see it with the opening tee shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy