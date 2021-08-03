Cancel
Stephenie Ann McPherson eases up, still takes 400m prelim

By NBC Olympics
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica, sixth at the 2016 Rio Games and last two world championships after a bronze at 2013 Worlds, commanded her first-round 400m in 50.89 for a top-five qualifying time into the semifinals. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Stephenie Ann Mcpherson
#Jamaica#Nbc
