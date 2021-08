Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, Dr. Lisa Piercey, gave an update on what State Health officials know about the delta variant of Covid-19. “What we’re not sure about, in fact there are mixed reports, about whether (the delta variant) is more virulent or does it make you sicker,” said Piercey. “Initially we thought maybe it did, now we’re thinking not so much. We do know that is more transmissible or contagious than the other variants.