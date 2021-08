Well, it’s August. As you might expect, we have some recommended books for you this month. They don’t have a lot in common; if we were to choose a theme, we might point to an abundance of notable short story collections in this month’s recommendations, but again, these are a relatively wide-ranging bunch. But that also seems like par for the course right now: you might want to read something thought-provoking or you might want to read something escapist. Either way, we have you covered.