LOGAN, Utah – Neemias Queta, the all-time leader in blocked shots in Utah State history, was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, marking the second-straight year that an Aggie has been drafted, following Sam Merrill’s selection in 2020. Furthermore, Queta and Merrill are the first Aggies to be drafted in the first two rounds in back-to-back years. Queta was selected with the No. 39 pick by the Kings, marking the highest spot for an Aggie since Brian Jackson was drafted 26th overall by the Portland Trailblazers in 1981.