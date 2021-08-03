Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 20:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 842 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that thunderstorms earlier this evening had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. Given this amount of rainfall, the Flash Flood Warning will be extended another hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Pima County along State Highway 83. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

