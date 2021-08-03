Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Apple Featurette Shows BTS Footage

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer earlier today, Sony has released a new BTS featurette exclusively on Apple. "Get an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Apple TV!" the movie's Facebook posted. The featurette is a part of the Venom: Let...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Featurette#Venommovie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Woody Harrelson Shines In New "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" Trailer

Though the first Venom movie wasn't exactly the most critically-acclaimed piece of Marvel property, Tom Hardy's turn as Eddie Brock slash Venom proved to be a hit with fans. Before long, Sony's symbiotic antihero had become a runaway money train. Woody Harrelson's Carnage was introduced in a post-credits scene, proving that a sequel had always been in the cards.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Venom 2: Let there be Carnage trailer shows a villain who “just wants to kill”!

Venom 2: Let there be Carnage follow the story of Eddie Brock, the reporter who shares his existence with an alien symbiote that turns him into The Lethal Protector. In this opportunity, the antihero must face Cletus Kasady/Carnage, while trying to keep his alien companion from devouring anyone on the way. The first film had divided responses among fans, but everything indicates that they are willing to give a second chance to Tom Hardy on the paper.
MoviesFirst Showing

Feast on the Full Trailer for Andy Serkis' 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

"All I ever wanted in this world… is carnage." Who's hungry - it's time to meet the vicious red symbiote! Sony Pictures has released the second official trailer for the Marvel sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka just Venom 2. The first trailer for this dropped at the beginning of the summer, but with more VFX finished now we can get a much better look at Carnage vs Venom in this new trailer. Directed by Andy Serkis, this new sequel introduces us to the other fan-favorite villain. Woody Harrelson co-stars as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote. Tom Hardy is back as Venom / Eddie Brock, along with Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen. This looks way, way better than the first movie - fully embracing the absurdity of the alternate personality aspect of Venom + Eddie, along with the brutality of Carnage. Take a look below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Loving The New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer

By the standard definition of the word, Venom: Let There Be Carnage does not look like a great movie. However, it does look like it’s going to be a ton of fun. The latest trailer dropped earlier today, and while it seems poised to deliver pretty much exactly the same story all over again as the first film, there are still plenty of reasons to get excited.
MoviesGame Informer Online

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Latest Trailer Highlights Symbiote Feeding

Venom's comic book identity changes as quickly as the seasons. He started as a bad guy who ate plenty of brains and battled Spider-Man, transformed into a vigilante who did some good (and some bad), and then went full-on hero to save the universe, an act that led to him gaining god-like powers and aging well beyond his years. The movies featuring this beloved character appear to be keeping things simple. Venom and his his host, Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy), just want to be left alone – and eat a few brains when possible. Other symbiotic characters complicate these efforts and they have to fight to the death. The latest foe to want a piece of Venom is Carnage, who is bonded to Cletus Kasady (brought to life by Woody Harrelson).
Moviesabcnews4.com

Sony unleashes chaos in newest 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' trailer

WASHINGTON (SBG) – "Soon comes chaos," as Woody Harrelson shines in a new trailer for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." In Sony's latest trailer for the sequel to its hit movie "Venom," Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, a New York City journalist possessed by the alien symbiote, Venom. In...
MoviesComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Unleashes New Twitter Emojis

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's new trailer is out - but that's not the only promotional item for the Venom sequel that Sony is releasing today. In addition to the new trailer, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has also unleashed a new series of Twitter emojis for fans to enjoy, share, and play with. The list of Let There Be Carnage emojis includes some of the usual suspect terms, including the obvious "Venom Let There Be Carnage", "Venom 2" and "Carnage." It's a prime moment to release the new line of emojis, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage is definitely a trending topic on social media, right now.
Moviestechaeris.com

Second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage drops

Sony Pictures Entertainment kicks off the first week of August by dropping the second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. On my first viewing of the first Venom movie, I wasn’t too impressed with it, but I recently re-visited the film and walked away with a different opinon. Estimated...
TV & VideosComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Releases New Behind-the-Scenes Teaser

In a new featurette on Apple TV+, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis explained his excitement over getting to step into the world of Venom, and gave fans a little extra content, tacked on to the end of today's wild and violent trailer for the movie. You also get a look at the Stan Lee cameo that will appear in the film. As Eddie (Tom Hardy) walks through his neighborhood bodega, the symbiote pops out of his shoulder to straighten a magazine about the life and accomplishments of the Spider-Man co-creator. A version of that shot was in the earlier trailer, but the Apple version gives a straight-on look at the magazine's cover.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Venom Fans Fear That Let There Be Carnage May Be Delayed Again

For an ambitious shared mythology that’s evidently being designed to replicate the formula that brought Marvel so much success, the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is taking a fair bit of time to get going. Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic has had a seismic impact on the franchise’s expansion plans, and the latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has fans getting worried.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tom Hardy Gets Story Credit for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

With The Suicide Squad arriving in cinemas next month, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage arriving in September, it's an exciting time for fans of darker, less family friendly superhero movies. The Venom sequel, in particular, is gaining a lot of attention at the moment, and one thing that has been recently noted is that Tom Hardy seems to be expanding his role in the franchise - not on screen, but being credited as story writer. While there are a number of other changes in the sequel crew to the 2018 entry in Sony's Marvel Universe, according to new information, Hardy has been taking a much more involved role in where his character is headed.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

New trailers: Venom: Let There be Carnage, Y: The Last Man, The Great, and more

So in addition to watching Ted Lasso, missing Loki on Wednesdays, and keeping my Paramount Plus subscription current so I can watch the extremely underappreciated show The Good Fight, I’m still slogging through Manifest. I’m halfway through Season 2, and the plot has become weirdly elaborate and yet the show remains so cheesy that I must see how things end up. Of course, we’re awaiting word from Netflix about whether there will be any seasons past the show’s third, but recent developments look promising.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom 2, Shang-Chi Could Be Delayed

Fans should be prepared for the possibility that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2 could be delayed, with other movies also possibly facing release date changes, maybe even Marvel's Shang-Chi. The movie theater business has yet to return, so it could be that studios are thinking of, again, pushing...
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer countdown

One of the most anticipated films left to release in 2021 is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third standalone film starring Tom Holland’s Spidey, it’s rumored to unite former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, in a dimension-hopping adventure. Fans are unsurprisingly desperate to catch a first glimpse at the movie, including a look at the multiverse’s Spider-Men. Join us for our Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer countdown, as we look forward to the film’s release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy