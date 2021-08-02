Cancel
WWE

WWE Championship Match Set For SummerSlam 2021

By Vincent Scott
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, WWE has officially announced that “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at SummerSlam. Last month, Goldberg made his return to WWE on the July 19 episode of RAW as he interrupted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. In classic Goldberg fashion, he would tell Lashley “I’m Next!”. However, Lashley would take to Twitter with the following:

Bobby Lashley
#Wwe Championship#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Peacocktv#Wwenetwork#The305mvp#Peacock#Wwe Network
