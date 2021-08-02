WWE Championship Match Set For SummerSlam 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – MISS: This opening segment is a good metaphor for Raw as a whole. It had some good points to it, some bad points to it, but was ultimately too long and a little boring. This opening segment with Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley felt like it lasted forever. There was definitely some good mic work here, particularly from Flair and Ripley. But, Flair was asked to talk far too long. She was mostly good, but she also slipped into her old monotone voice at times. It also felt overly scripted. The crowd reacted the way you want to see and that’s good for Ripley who doesn’t always come across like a babyface, but now that WWE has settled on that role for her, it was good to hear her get a strong reaction. This also set up the main event, but I can’t really get excited about anything Nikki Cross is involved in right now.