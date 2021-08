The problem with nuclear power is partly this the risk of accident indeed. After Chernobyl, we had several years of radioactive sheep in Wales. Of course, you are correct that the overall damage caused by the fossil fuel industry is greater than that by nuclear, but that is because we see catastrophic damage as more important. It's the same reason that deaths caused by car accidents are more apparent than those by pollution caused by cars, although the latter are probably ten times greater. There are many reasons for this, perhaps, mostly because the cause from catastrophic damage is more obvious to attribute; the radioactivity in Welsh sheep were obviously caused by Chernobyl, while it took many years to convince the UK government that our coal was killing the trees in Sweden.