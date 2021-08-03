Cancel
Illinois State

The 10th Annual Blues Brews & BBQ Festival In Illinois Is Coming And You'll Want To Be There

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Illinois
Only In Illinois
 4 days ago

Throughout the year, many of us look forward to the summer season. That’s the time to get outdoors, celebrate the warm weather, take some time off work, and do the things we can’t do during the other times of the year. Between amusement parks, waterparks, beaches, boating, tubing, outdoor concerts, and festivals, there are plenty of things to keep us busy all season long. This summer, from August 20-22, 2021, the Blues Brews & BBQ Festival returns to McHenry. If you enjoy good music, craft beer, and mouthwatering BBQ, this event is worth checking out.

This year's Blues Brews & BBQ Festival is coming back to McHenry for its 10th year. The three-day event will be held at Petersen Park on McCullom Lake from August 20-22, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3HeG_0bFu5Iut00
Blues, Brews & BBQ/Facebook

Sponsored by the McHenry Area Rotary as their biggest fundraising event of the year, all proceeds are donated to local, regional, national, and international charities. This event has raised money for student scholarships, food banks, humanitarian services, and more throughout the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLzGA_0bFu5Iut00
Blues, Brews & BBQ/Facebook

Each year, this event brings an exciting lineup of some of the most talented blues musicians around. Get ready for some fun as you listen to several incredible artists over the course of three days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeULy_0bFu5Iut00
Blues, Brews & BBQ/Facebook

If you love some good BBQ, this is the festival to attend. You'll have your choice of ribs, pulled pork, brisket, chicken wings, and even BBQ pulled pork pizza among other items. There will also be burgers, hot dogs, shaved ice, ice cream, and funnel cakes. Bring your appetite 'cuz you're gonna need it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sR5k_0bFu5Iut00
Blues, Brews & BBQ/Facebook

Beer lovers will enjoy the selection of craft brews at this year's event. Among the options are Blue Moon, Hacker Pschorr, and Scorched Earth Rugged Coal Miner. Plenty of hard seltzer, wine, and soft drinks will also be available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaBwW_0bFu5Iut00
Blues, Brews & BBQ/Facebook

Parking at the Blues Brews & BBQ event is free. Attendees are also allowed to bring lawn chairs, although there will be picnic tables and plenty of seating under a large tent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASsgj_0bFu5Iut00
Blues, Brews & BBQ/Facebook

Ticket prices for the 2021 McHenry Blues Brews & BBQ Festival cost $10 per person on presale or $12 at the gate for one day. A three-day pass is only $20 and kids 12 and under are admitted for free. Support a great cause while enjoying great music, food, and beer in McHenry this August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6DZJ_0bFu5Iut00
Blues, Brews & BBQ/Facebook

Doesn’t this festival sound like fun? Have you been to the McHenry Blues Brews & BBQ Festival in the past? If so, we would love to hear from you in the comments! For more information, visit the official McHenry Blues Brews & BBQ Festival website and follow its Facebook page .

The post The 10th Annual Blues Brews & BBQ Festival In Illinois Is Coming And You’ll Want To Be There appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Illinois

Only In Illinois

