The Crucible @ Maverick Theater in Fullerton – Review

(photos by Austin M Bauman) I’m not a stranger to the story of The Crucible, having seen theater productions and the film version before. It’s a classic for good reason. The Crucible has legs. Its story and themes are timeless. From what I’ve read, Arthur Miller, the playwright, partially wrote it in response to “McCarthyism” because many people were being blacklisted in Hollywood if they were accused of having a connection to Communism, whether it was true or not. This play is a great example of how the truth can be twisted and used for power, greed, and the destruction of people’s lives. The Maverick and a cast of veteran actors inhabit the characters and show off their long-practiced skills onstage to great effect.