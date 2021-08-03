Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fullerton, CA

The Crucible @ Maverick Theater in Fullerton – Review

theorangecurtainrev.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(photos by Austin M Bauman) I’m not a stranger to the story of The Crucible, having seen theater productions and the film version before. It’s a classic for good reason. The Crucible has legs. Its story and themes are timeless. From what I’ve read, Arthur Miller, the playwright, partially wrote it in response to “McCarthyism” because many people were being blacklisted in Hollywood if they were accused of having a connection to Communism, whether it was true or not. This play is a great example of how the truth can be twisted and used for power, greed, and the destruction of people’s lives. The Maverick and a cast of veteran actors inhabit the characters and show off their long-practiced skills onstage to great effect.

theorangecurtainrev.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fullerton, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Miller
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maverick#American#Ocr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Boulder, COgetboulder.com

Theater Review: The Odyssey

THE ODYSSEY – Adapted by Mary Zimmerman from a text originating with Homer; Directed by Timothy Orr. Produced by the Colorado Shakespeare Festival (Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre on campus, Boulder) through August 14. Tickets available at 303-492-8008 or cupresents.org/series/shakespeare-festival. Mary Zimmerman likes to take the myths and ancient stories told...
Theater & Dancelvpnews.com

Theater Review: This ‘Song’ is for you at Civic

“They’re Playing Our Song” is a great choice for the reboot of regularly-scheduled Main Stage shows in Civic Theatre Of Allentown’s Nineteenth Street Theatre. “Song” is, as the title states, playful and songful and, as directed by Civic Theatre of Allentown’s Artistic Director William Sanders and starring the dynamic duo of Ryan Donchez as Vernon Gersch, the composer, and Rebecca Pieper as Sonia Walsk, the lyricist, the production is zestful.
Great Barrington, MAtheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Great Barrington Public Theater’s ‘Mr. Fullerton’ fans the flames

“A benefication that is resisting beneficating.”. In its world premiere production at the Great Barrington Public Theater’s performance space at Simon’s Rock, Anne Undeland’s play “Mr. Fullerton” holds a telescope up to the relationship between wealthy novelist Edith Wharton and journalist Morton Fullerton. In the first decade of the 20th century, Wharton was beginning to outshine her best friend, Henry James, and her other contemporaries due to the sales of her novel “The House of Mirth.” Living in Paris during construction of her house, The Mount in Lenox, with her maid and her dogs, she is introduced to Fullerton at a dinner party. Four years older than the reporter, she finds herself attracted to this man and he ultimately inspires in her an enormous intellectual and physical romantic attachment.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Review: MST’s ‘Into the Woods’ a magical return to live theater

FAIRFIELD — It is impossible to overstate the intensity of the uncorked exhilaration the audience felt at Missouri Street Theatre’s opening night of “Into the Woods.”. After emerging from our collective Covid cocoons, we were all ready for some honest-to-goodness, live-in-the-moment theater. I am appreciative of theater companies that worked...
Forrest City, ARForest City Times-Herald

Little Theater

Forrest City Little Theater will be performing “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. Above, from left, Lawson Thomas, Gwyneth Goff, Cassey Renfrow and Kim Danehower rehearse lines for the play in the choir room at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. Only 50 tickets will be sold for the play, according to director Tammy Freligh. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by emailing Freligh at 2020fclt@gmail.com.
Glens Falls, NYTimes Union

Theater review: 'Traffic & Weather' a joyous, tuneful tribute

GLENS FALLS — Since its founding 27 summers ago in a Lake George RV park, Adirondack Theatre Festival has presented an average of more than one world premiere per season, some of which went on to significant success including "Fully Committed" by Becky Mode, which after its ATF debut in 1998 has received hundreds of productions across the country including a Broadway premiere in 2016 starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Tragedies

Lisa Fleming, Gina Krasley, Robert Buchel and more former My 600-Lb. Life stars have tragically passed away over the years. My 600-Lb. Life premiered on TLC in 2012. While season 1 featured patients who were filmed over a period of seven years, the show tweaked its format and documented cast members for one year starting at season 2. By season 8, some stars were only filmed for six months.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

As the 'Earfquake' spitter publicly admits he's got a crush on The Lox's former member following the trio's 'Verzuz' battle with Dipset, many accuse the Odd Future co-founder of being disrespectful to the straight artist. AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator has found a new interest in Jadakiss following the latter's...
TV Showstalesbuzz.com

Charlie is ‘mad,’ unloads on Andrei at Tell All

Andrei and Charlie’s faceoff is the one we all saw coming a mile away and it will go down at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All which is set to air next week. In the sneak peek, Charlie Potthast shows up to the Tell All and he’s ready for a showdown with Andrei Castravet.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOT 107.9

‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

My 600-Lb Life star Gina Marie Krasley has passed away. She was 30. The reality star, who was featured on Season 8 of the hit TLC series, passed away on Aug. 1. Her cause of death has not been revealed, though her obituary notes that she died "at home surrounded by her loving family."
Petscelebratingthesoaps.com

B&B News: Rena Sofer Shares Important Message

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveals that Rena Sofer (Quinn Forrester) plays a hard hearted woman on the CBS soap but in real life she is a sweetie with a soft spot for rescue dogs. She posted a series of pictures and video to her Insta detailing her...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Theater review: Actors’ playful, poignant ‘Eurydice’ weaves fresh, modern spell in Schiller Park

In an unexpected but delightful change of pace and tone, Actors’ Theatre of Columbus brings a classic fable to life in fresh and modern ways. “Eurydice,” which opened Thursday in Schiller Park, is Sarah Ruhl’s lighthearted, impulsive, quirky and dreamlike retelling of the ancient tale of Orpheus striving to save his bride from the Underworld after tragedy blights their wedding day.
Theater & DanceTimes News

Theater Review: Greg Wood goes to war in ‘An Iliad’ at PSF

“An Iliad,” through Aug. 1, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Main Stage, Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, and streaming online, is much more. In the one-person performance by Greg Wood, it’s transcendent. A key scene is when Wood (The Poet) recites a litany of the names of presumably all...
MoviesFairfax Times

Couch Theater

“Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch” -- When producers randomly pull actor names and potential situations out of a hat and mash them together, here is the result. Three original cast members of the classic 1970s sitcom teamed up with drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to precisely re-create a “Brady Bunch” episode. Yes, it’s corny. Yes, the actors are long in the tooth to be playing teenagers, and their acting is a little stiff. But for lifelong “Bunch” fans, this is guilty pleasure. Costumes are accurate, set design is perfect, and drag queens Kylie Sonique Love and Kandy Muse provide hilarious yet sincere perspectives to playing Jan and Cindy Brady. (Paramount+)

Comments / 0

Community Policy