IZU, Japan (AP) — Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the women’s keirin at the Tokyo Olympics. Her win came hours after teammate Laurine van Riessen was taken out of the Izu Velodrome on a stretcher following a horrific crash. New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews took silver and Canada's Lauriane Genest won the bronze. In the other medal event of the day, Britain’s Matthew Walls won the opening scratch race of the four-event omnium and was never really challenged the rest of the way. New Zealand's Matt Campbell took silver and Italy's Elia Viviani took the bronze.