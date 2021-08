The current right-wing attack on what it portrays as “critical race theory” reached its nadir recently with Republican senator Ted Cruz’s unhinged, false slur that the theory is “bigoted, it is a lie and it is every bit as racist as the Klansman in white sheets.” Cruz, who boasts degrees from Princeton and Harvard Universities, either fabricated this complete nonsense or repeated it from one of the right-wing activist handbooks for combating critical race theory -- from Heritage Action, the 1776 Project, Citizens for American Renewal -- or from the propagandist Christopher Rufo, whose facts and quotations I find quite questionable.