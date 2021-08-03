Man dies following Monday evening crash in Omaha

UPDATE:

Police have identified the driver who died following a deadly crash at the intersection of 72nd and Cass Streets on Monday.

The driver has been identified as 61-year-old John Stickrod of Omaha, Nebraska.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A man died Monday following a car accident that happened near 72nd and Cass streets just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said a Toyota Corolla was southbound on 72nd and attempted to turn eastbound onto Cass, but was struck by a northbound Dodge Nitro. Police said witnesses and video surveillance indicated the Dodge Nitro had the right of way.

Police said both vehicles spun and the Toyota hit a stopped westbound Volkswagen SUV.

Police said the driver of the Toyota didn't have his seat belt on. He later died at Bergan Mercy.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 36-year-old Amanda Mossa.

Nobody else was in the car.

The driver of the Dodge Nitro declined to be brought to the hospital.

