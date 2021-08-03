Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Four Texas Rangers pitchers hold down the Los Angeles Angels

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bnk8_0bFu0aQo00

Dane Dunning and three Texas relievers combined to hold the Los Angeles Angels to three hits as the Rangers won 4-1 on Monday night in Arlington, Texas.

Dunning (5-7) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Jimmy Herget retired all six batters he faced, and Joe Barlow struck out Jack Mayfield to start the eighth inning, setting a franchise record with his eighth consecutive strikeout over four appearances. The record of seven straight strikeouts was shared by three others, including Nolan Ryan in 1991.

Barlow completed a perfect inning with a strikeout of major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani. Spencer Patton tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save in his 73rd major league relief appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xz7xq_0bFu0aQo00 Also Read:
MLB top prospects: Tracking latest stats and potential call-up dates

The Rangers took the opener of a four-game series for their third victory in a row.

Chris Rodriguez made his first major league start for the Angels after 13 relief appearances earlier this season.

Rodriguez (2-1) limited the Rangers to two runs (one earned) and two hits through six innings. He took the mound for the seventh but was removed after allowing a double by Jason Martin and a single by Curtis Terry, putting runners on the corners with no outs.

Brock Holt followed with a sacrifice fly off Mike Mayers to make it 3-1, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa delivered an RBI single to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Rodriguez wound up charged with four runs (three earned) and four hits in six-plus innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Rangers had runners on the corners with two outs in the fifth when Kiner-Falefa stole second. Holt then scored ahead of a rushed throw back home from shortstop Jose Iglesias for a 2-1 lead.

Terry was 0-for-20 in the majors before doubling down the left field line in the second inning to put runners on second and third with two outs. Andy Ibanez then scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.

Angels right fielder Adam Eaton made a sliding catch with runners on second and third to end the inning, and Rodriguez retired eight in a row before Holt doubled with one out in the fifth.

The Angels put their first two runners on base in the fourth inning. Two groundouts later, they tied the score 1-1, but they were held hitless the rest of the game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Spencer Patton
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Curtis Terry
Person
Jimmy Herget
Person
Mike Mayers
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Nolan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Brewers Beat Pirates#Rays#Philadelphia Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Red Sox president rips Yankees after wild MLB trade deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline was one of the more hectic ones in years, which featured notable moves made by both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. As the Yankees are looking up at the Red Sox in the AL East standings, team general manager Brian Cashman went all out to acquire a pair of potent left-handed hitters in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. On the other hand, the Red Sox opted for a more conservative stance at the trade deadline, which included hauling in Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.
MLBMLB

Starlin Castro suspended 30 games

WASHINGTON -- Infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended 30 games without pay and was assessed an undisclosed fine for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The Nationals also announced in a statement that they will be releasing Castro...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Outfielder Receives 80-Game Suspension

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano has been suspended 80 games for violating the league’s PED policy, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. Laureano reportedly tested positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance banned under the MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately. The Oakland organization released...
MLBESPN

Oakland A's outfielder Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PED violation

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid. MLB said Laureano, a 27-year-old who is in his fourth season with the A's, tested positive for nandrolone, a performance-enhancing drug. The suspension is effective immediately.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Former Gilman pitcher Peter Heubeck realizes baseball dream, set to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Recent Gilman graduate Peter Heubeck likened the two options he had regarding his future to having a pair of winning lottery tickets. The star pitcher, who in May led the Greyhounds baseball team to its first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title since 2010, had a full scholarship offer to Wake Forest before becoming a third-round pick by the defending World Series ...
MLBFayetteville Observer

Terry Sanford, UNCW pitcher Austin Warren joins Los Angeles Angels roster

Terry Sanford alum Austin Warren is going to the bigs. The right-handed relief pitcher who was selected by the Los Angeles Angles in the sixth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft will fill the roster spot left by Jared Walsh, who was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 27.
MLBCBS Sports

Los Angeles Angels

Detmers (0-1) allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings, taking the loss to the Athletics on Sunday. Detmers made it through his first two innings with the Angels without giving up a run before allowing a five-run fifth inning. He surrendered a pair of home runs to Matt Olson and Yan Gomes. The 22-year-old had a 3.15 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 60 innings between two minor league teams. It is unknown whether he will have a long-term spot in the starting rotation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy