Four Texas Rangers pitchers hold down the Los Angeles Angels

Dane Dunning and three Texas relievers combined to hold the Los Angeles Angels to three hits as the Rangers won 4-1 on Monday night in Arlington, Texas.

Dunning (5-7) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Jimmy Herget retired all six batters he faced, and Joe Barlow struck out Jack Mayfield to start the eighth inning, setting a franchise record with his eighth consecutive strikeout over four appearances. The record of seven straight strikeouts was shared by three others, including Nolan Ryan in 1991.

Barlow completed a perfect inning with a strikeout of major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani. Spencer Patton tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save in his 73rd major league relief appearance.

The Rangers took the opener of a four-game series for their third victory in a row.

Chris Rodriguez made his first major league start for the Angels after 13 relief appearances earlier this season.

Rodriguez (2-1) limited the Rangers to two runs (one earned) and two hits through six innings. He took the mound for the seventh but was removed after allowing a double by Jason Martin and a single by Curtis Terry, putting runners on the corners with no outs.

Brock Holt followed with a sacrifice fly off Mike Mayers to make it 3-1, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa delivered an RBI single to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Rodriguez wound up charged with four runs (three earned) and four hits in six-plus innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Rangers had runners on the corners with two outs in the fifth when Kiner-Falefa stole second. Holt then scored ahead of a rushed throw back home from shortstop Jose Iglesias for a 2-1 lead.

Terry was 0-for-20 in the majors before doubling down the left field line in the second inning to put runners on second and third with two outs. Andy Ibanez then scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.

Angels right fielder Adam Eaton made a sliding catch with runners on second and third to end the inning, and Rodriguez retired eight in a row before Holt doubled with one out in the fifth.

The Angels put their first two runners on base in the fourth inning. Two groundouts later, they tied the score 1-1, but they were held hitless the rest of the game.

–Field Level Media

