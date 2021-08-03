How Standard Stock and Sniper Stock Attachments work in Apex Legends
Standard Stocks and Snipers Stocks are some of the most common add-ons for weapons in Apex Legends, but so many players grab them and equip them without a full understanding of everything that they can do. Their ability to reduce aim drift is probably the most stand-out quality players may think of when picking them up, but they offer so much more than that. Let’s take a deep dive into what a stock attachment really brings to your weapon.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0