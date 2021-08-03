Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
ABC13 Houston

Daughter Turns to Ted after mom's washer repairs stalled for months

By Ted Oberg
Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdTZ4_0bFty82H00

When Rita Brown bought a new washer and dryer for her mom during Christmastime, they were on backorder.

When it finally arrived in February, she kept having issues.

"When mom would wash clothes, the washer would not spin. The water would have to be dipped out with the cup," Brown said. "My mom has arthritis, very, very bad in both hands. So that was really a nuisance."

Brown doesn't live near her mom but visited often to help with laundry, so her arthritis wouldn't flare up from wringing out the clothes by hand.

"It was a horrible burden because she couldn't wash clothes," Brown said.

When the issue kept happening every time she would wash her clothes, she called the manufacturer, GE, who sent a technician to figure out what was wrong.

Brown said the initial technician didn't find anything wrong, but every time her mom washed her clothes, it still wouldn't drain properly so she called GE again.

"The third service tech that came out identified that the motherboard was defective and after, they were (going to) order the parts, which were on backorder, which would have taken about two months," Brown said.

After months of waiting for repairs, Brown decided she just wanted to return it so she could buy a replacement, but when that didn't work, she Turned to Ted.

"I reached out to Channel 13 because you guys do an amazing job. You always help everyone with the problems that they have. If you guys wouldn't have been involved, we probably would still have the same problem," Brown said.

We called GE and they called Brown asking if she wanted a new washer or a refund. She said she'd like a refund and soon the company picked up the defective washer and dropped off a check for the $578 she paid for it.

"Fantastic. The burden has been lifted," Brown said. "If anyone has problems, they need to reach out to you guys because you guys are awesome."

Brown used the refund to buy another washer for her mom, and so far, she says it is working out great.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter .

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)

Comments / 0

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washer#Mobile#Ge#Channel 13
Related
HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Insults Terminally Sick Girl in a Hospital Queue, Gets Taught a Lesson Immediately — Story of the Day

A rude lady started yelling at a young pale girl who wanted to cut the line at the hospital, but the doctor heard the conversation and decided to teach her a lesson. No one likes standing in line, and going to the hospital for any non-emergency can take all morning. That's why Mrs. Jade Saunders decided to get up really early and start queuing. She got there before anyone else.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
Posted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
LotteryPosted by
Amomama

My Husband Traded Our Family for 10 Million Dollars and Got Taught a Lesson - Story of the Day

My husband changed after winning ten million dollars on the lottery and asked for a divorce. But in the end, I got more than I ever hoped for, and he was ruined. Allan and I had been married for almost ten years. We had our ups and downs, but everything was great for the most part. We weren’t wealthy, but both had stable jobs that paid the bills, and we could save enough for rainy days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy