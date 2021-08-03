Colts’ QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

More contract news for Sunday morning. Remember Fred Warner's contract from two weeks ago? He's no longer the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history. That title now belongs to Darius Leonard of the Colts, who signed a five-year, $98.5-million extension. Leonard was first-team All-Pro twice over the last three years. He makes a ton of plays, but his big plays (defeats) have gone down each of the last three years: second in the NFL with 37 as a rookie in 2018, then 28 in 13 games in 2019, and then 19 in a full season last year. He's not the man coverage linebacker that Fred Warner is; he's mostly in zones and his coverage charting stats were poor last season, just a 29% success rate in coverage (74th among ranked linebackers). So that does bring up the argument about relative positional value again, because this time we're paying a linebacker whose excellence is more against the run than it is against the pass (although Leonard also gets used as a pass-rusher a little bit, and he's good at that too).