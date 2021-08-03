Cancel
Annie Drews, Banged-up US women's volleyball team heads to quarters

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (WNDU) - TOKYO (AP) - Coach Karch Kiraly knew there would be challenges and adversity to overcome if the U.S. women’s volleyball team wanted to win its first Olympic gold medal in the sport. His team has seen two key starters go down with ankle injuries, had an assistant coach sent to quarantine for two weeks and dealt with a straight-set loss to the Russian team. But after finishing pool play with a tense, five-set win over Italy despite setter Jordyn Poulter joining star Jordan Thompson on the injured list, the U.S. heads into the quarterfinals in good form.

