Skylar Diggins-Smith, Loyd and Team USA defeat France to advance to quarterfinals
TOKYO (WNDU) - The USA women’s basketball team has now won 52 games in a row at the Olympics, and a couple of Domers played a role in their latest victory. In USA’s 93-82 win over France...former Irish star Jewell Loyd scored two points while dishing out eight assists and recording two steals for the Americans. Washington high school grad Skylar Diggins-Smith contributed one bucket for a total of three points in the win.www.wndu.com
