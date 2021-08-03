Skylar Diggins-Smith, Loyd and Team USA defeat France to advance to quarterfinals

When Muffet McGraw first saw Skylar Diggins-Smith play, she knew the point guard would be the first high school freshman she ever offered a scholarship. "This kid is gonna be special," McGraw, who was Notre Dame's women's college basketball coach at the time, remembers thinking. "And a lot of it was her presence. We met on campus, right before her freshman year and we talked about things that seemed so mature to me. And then on the court, I think I'd met my match in terms of the most competitive person I ever had."