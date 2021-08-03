Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Loyd and Team USA defeat France to advance to quarterfinals

By Mark Skol Jr.
WNDU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (WNDU) - The USA women’s basketball team has now won 52 games in a row at the Olympics, and a couple of Domers played a role in their latest victory. In USA’s 93-82 win over France...former Irish star Jewell Loyd scored two points while dishing out eight assists and recording two steals for the Americans. Washington high school grad Skylar Diggins-Smith contributed one bucket for a total of three points in the win.

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jewell Loyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Basketball#France#Olympics#Team Usa#Wndu#Domers#Irish#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021 - Former Notre Dame stars Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd help fuel Team USA's backcourt

When Muffet McGraw first saw Skylar Diggins-Smith play, she knew the point guard would be the first high school freshman she ever offered a scholarship. "This kid is gonna be special," McGraw, who was Notre Dame's women's college basketball coach at the time, remembers thinking. "And a lot of it was her presence. We met on campus, right before her freshman year and we talked about things that seemed so mature to me. And then on the court, I think I'd met my match in terms of the most competitive person I ever had."
NBAYardbarker

Dame Lillard responds to getting benched by Gregg Popovich

Damian Lillard is known as one of the NBA’s most clutch players. He is so effective at the end of games, in fact, that the closing moments of outings have become known as Dame Time. Unfortunately for him, Lillard hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase that portion of his game...
BasketballESPN

Dawn Staley says she's 'done' as U.S. women's basketball head coach

When asked before the Olympics if she would consider a second go-round as USA women's basketball head coach, Dawn Staley said jokingly that she needed to win in Tokyo before even thinking about that. Now that Team USA has secured its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal, Staley had an answer...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Draymond Green’s Blunt Message

Kendrick Perkins was a topic of conversation following Team USA’s gold medal win over France this weekend. Perkins had previously critiqued Team USA men’s basketball several times, especially after USA’s early exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. Several player, like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, didn’t forget what Perkins had to say.
BasketballPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Damian Lillard and Team USA Avenge Loss to France for Olympic Gold

Team USA avenged an opening-game loss in a competitive Tokyo Olympics Final on Friday, beating France 87-82 to win their fourth straight gold medal. After scoring 30 points each with gold on the line in 2012 and 2016, Kevin Durant settled for 29 this time around, shooting 9-of-18 from the field, 3-of-9 on three-pointers and 8-of-9 at the free throw line. The United States' all-time leading Olympic scorer dropped 21 of his points in the first half, keeping the cold-shooting Americans afloat offensively with typically superlative shot-making before his teammates warmed up.
BasketballScarlet Nation

WBB: Staley and Wilson lead USA to Gold

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson helped lead Team USA to a record seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans held off upstart Japan 90-75 for their 55th consecutive Olympic win. The Japanese gave the Americans fits in their first meeting in the group stage. Japan makes up for its lack of size with three-point shooting, a frenetic pace, and crisp, efficient cutting and passing. But the Japanese have no answer for the Americans’ size.
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...

Comments / 0

Community Policy