After waiting for months, gamers around the world can now finally get their hands on the newest game in the NieR series, NieR Reincarnation!. NieR Reincarnation was first announced by Square Enix in March 2020 and today, after more than a year, it is finally being released. To attract players in the initial days and to celebrate the game’s launch, a crossover event with NieR Automata is taking place. The event will bring A2, 9S, and 2B to NieR Reincarnation as playable characters which you can summon in your team.