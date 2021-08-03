Cancel
Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee Fight Night Photo Gallery

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, July 31, Bellator MMA hosted Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee from the Forum in Los Angeles. In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight grand prix came to a conclusion when reigning two-division titleholder Patricio “Pitbull” Freire clashed with the undefeated A.J. McKee Jr. Pitbull had run roughshod through both the 145-pound and 155-pound divisions in recent years and looked to further cement himself among the pound-for-pound elite. McKee is the most accomplished homegrown talent the promotion has ever showcased. His record stood at 17-0 and he aimed to complete his ascension to the top of the division by dethroning the Brazilian champion.

Bellator 263 Results: A.J. McKee Ends Patricio ‘Pitbull’s’ Reign at 145, Wins GP

A.J. McKee remains undefeated, after ending Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire’s reign at featherweight tonight at Bellator 263. The rising star rocked Freire with a head kick in the opening round, and after dropping the renowned fighter, McKee (18-0) secured a standing, guillotine choke. After Freire (32-5) appeared to go limp, the fight was stopped, and it looked like the latter disagreed with the stoppage.

