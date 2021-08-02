Cancel
Video Games

Bungie and Ubisoft Joins Forces to Sue Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege Cheat Maker

By Tim Villasor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like a couple of gamers looking for a quick buck by illegally exploiting some popular games are in trouble with the law, as Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege cheater makers are being sued by Bungie and Ubisoft and are being taken to court as a result!. A lawsuit...

