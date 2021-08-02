Bungie and Ubisoft Joins Forces to Sue Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege Cheat Maker

It looks like Destiny 2 players are finally getting some good (and somewhat mildly disappointing) news regarding the upcoming crossplay features coming to the game sometime in Season 15. In the latest This Week at Bungie blog post, our trusted dmg04 (shout out to the best community manager), handed readers over to the Cross Play Team that is currently working on the game’s most requested feature to tell us a bit more about what we can expect about Destiny 2 crossplay at launch. While there wasn’t an exact release date yet, we got a whole bunch of other information that ended up being extremely useful and actually a lot more than I think any of us really expected. So, what can we expect when crossplay finally comes to Destiny 2?