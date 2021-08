MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hay Creek Fire burning near Polebridge is now at 2,894 acres with 23% containment. The following is a press release from Flathead National Forest:. The Hay Creek Road fireline held well yesterday with the increased winds. Efforts continued to secure the more active SW edge of the fire along an avalanche chute, with a crew working this area Saturday. Some increased fire activity was seen yesterday in both edges of the fire off the Hay Creek Road, due to winds and low humidity. Strategies for fire suppression have kept fire growth minimal with 150 acres added to the fire area in the last two days.