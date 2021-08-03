Never Pay Full Price For A Late Pizza: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Getting Another Live Action Reboot

It seems that every couple years there's news of another live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. It's been tried several times now and has never really lived up to fan's expectations and has never delivered anything close to the source material. Well, here we go again. Today it was announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be getting another live action iteration that will be written by Colin and Casey Jost who are working up a script. While no official word has been announced quite yet, it looks like this will be another do over that will keep Michael Bay on board as a producer along with Brad Fuller and several others.