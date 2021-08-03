Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Never Pay Full Price For A Late Pizza: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Getting Another Live Action Reboot

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that every couple years there's news of another live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. It's been tried several times now and has never really lived up to fan's expectations and has never delivered anything close to the source material. Well, here we go again. Today it was announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be getting another live action iteration that will be written by Colin and Casey Jost who are working up a script. While no official word has been announced quite yet, it looks like this will be another do over that will keep Michael Bay on board as a producer along with Brad Fuller and several others.

www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Michael Bay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Action#Another Live#Point Grey Pictures#Paramount#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videostechbargains.com

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Collection (DVD) $24.96

Amazon has the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Collection (DVD) for a low $24.96. Free Shipping over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This normally retails for $90, so you're saving 72% off the list price with this deal. Experience the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle saga in this totally tubular 23-disc...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Live-Action “Ninja Turtles” Sets Scribes

Brothers Casey Jost (“Impractical Jokers”)and Colin Jost (“SNL”) have been hired to co-write a new live-action “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie for Paramount Pictures. Still in early development, details on the plot are being kept under wraps but the project is separate from the CGI-animated film that Seth Rogen is...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Taika Waititi’s Flash Gordon Reboot Is Now A Live-Action Movie

Back in summer 2019, we learned that Taika Waititi was developing a Flash Gordon animated reboot for 20th Century Studios. Given how busy the New Zealand filmmaker has been since then, it’s not surprising that we haven’t received many further updates about the project over the last couple of years. However, we’ve now got word that the movie is progressing well, although it’s undergone a major change – it’s now a live-action film instead of an animation.
ComicsTheHDRoom

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Ultimates Rocksteady Now In-Stock

Hot off the truck at Entertainment Earth today is Rocksteady from Super7’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates 7″ action figure line. He’s part of Wave 3 that also includes April O’Neil, yet to arrive but scheduled for an August delivery. Buy TMNT Ultimates Rocksteady at EE, while supplies last. Here...
MoviesMovieWeb

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Is Happening at Paramount with the Jost Brothers

An all-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is in development with Colin and Casey Jost penning the script. Deadline reports that Colin, who's best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, has teamed up with his brother Casey to co-write an untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie for Paramount Pictures. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick, and Galen Walker are producing.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Turtles Getting A New Movie From SNL Star Following Seth Rogen's Animated Reboot

Although the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have kept a steady presence on television over the years thanks to various animated shows, it’s been a minute since we last saw the heroes in a half shell in a cinematic setting. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows came out in 2016, and with plans to deliver a threequel for that particular film series being scrapped, it was announced last year that Seth Rogen is developing an animated reboot. But it turns out that’s not the only Ninja Turtles movie on the way, as Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is putting together a separate project.
Movieshypebeast.com

'Invincible' Is Getting a Live-Action Film Adaptation

A live-action film adaptation of Invincible is on its way. Speaking at this year’s Comic-Con@Home event, the original comic book and animated series’ creator and writer Robert Kirkman confirmed that a live-action adaptation is indeed in development, although the project is currently at a very early stage and so he couldn’t reveal too many details about it.
Movieshypebeast.com

Hasbro Debuts First 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' and 'Power Rangers' Mash-up Figures

Hasbro is bringing the ultimate nostalgic crossover with the debut of its first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers mash-up figurines. The first release sees TMNT characters Leonardo and Donatello in blue and black ranger suits. The figures are set to come with over 20 points of articulation, including swappable heads and accessories that give fans the ability to combine both TMNT gear and Power Rangers weapons. Donatello’s bo staff merges with Black Ranger’s Power Axe while Leonardo’s katana is fused with Blue Ranger’s Power Lance.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
MoviesMovieWeb

Night at the Museum Animated Sequel Will Arrive on Disney+ Sometime in 2022

While it has been a while since the last Night At The Museum movie was released, fans of the franchise have always hoped that there would be another film somewhere down the line, but it reached the point where it just seemed that it was not meant to be. Then Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment, the company behind the original trilogy as well as Stranger Things and Shadow and Bone, made the announcement that they would be continuing the story of the famous museum where the exhibits come to life in a new animated movie via Disney+. When promoting Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy recently, Shawn Levy spoke to Collider and revealed that the movie is expected to be released some time next year.
TV & VideosWired

With Kate, Netflix Is Still Looking for Its Own John Wick

A ruthless criminal operative is poisoned and has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers in Kate, a new action thriller from Netflix starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who played Huntress in Birds of Prey. The streaming service seems to be casting about for a female version of...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
TV SeriesDigital Trends

Pokémon is getting a live-action TV show on Netflix

Netflix is currently working on a live-action television show set in the world of Pokémon. According to an article by Variety, Joe Henderson will write and executive produce this show. Joe Henderson is the current showrunner for the show Lucifer, which is based on the DC character of the same name.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies From The 1940s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment

In the modern era of Hollywood, reboots, sequels, and superheroes seem to be the business model for filmmaking these days with Disney notably remaking their entire classic library of animated films and movies such as Rebecca and Mortal Kombat recently coming out for the newest generations. A remake should only exist to enhance a film that has a strong premise but failed in execution, yet classics such as Psycho and Ben-Hur have been butchered to add a few extra bucks into an executive’s pocket. Starting in 1940, this article will examine five classic movies that should never get the reboot treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy