Final Crowd Funding Campaign for Upcoming Horror Film DEMENTED

I’m horror filmmaker Nigel Hartwell. I wrote Demented in 2018, found a few interested investors in 2019 so we started shooting the film. The film started with Dakota House (North of 60, X-files) and a group of talented ladies Angelina Love (TNA Impact & Ring of Honor Wrestler) Cheyenne Ennis (Insight of Evil) and continued to grow both in budget and cast adding horror legends Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th). Then we added my Childhood wrestling hero Bret “Hitman” Hart. It took me 1 year of Editing to finish the film, and we did a test screening at the Edmonton Festival of Fear and won Best Exploitation Film. We stuck around an listened to what the fans in the audience had to say, then we decided to gear back up and shoot additional scenes to give the fans what they want. Now here we are in 2021, the release date of the film will be AUGUST FRIDAY THE 13th.