Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Final Crowd Funding Campaign for Upcoming Horror Film DEMENTED

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m horror filmmaker Nigel Hartwell. I wrote Demented in 2018, found a few interested investors in 2019 so we started shooting the film. The film started with Dakota House (North of 60, X-files) and a group of talented ladies Angelina Love (TNA Impact & Ring of Honor Wrestler) Cheyenne Ennis (Insight of Evil) and continued to grow both in budget and cast adding horror legends Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th). Then we added my Childhood wrestling hero Bret “Hitman” Hart. It took me 1 year of Editing to finish the film, and we did a test screening at the Edmonton Festival of Fear and won Best Exploitation Film. We stuck around an listened to what the fans in the audience had to say, then we decided to gear back up and shoot additional scenes to give the fans what they want. Now here we are in 2021, the release date of the film will be AUGUST FRIDAY THE 13th.

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Love
Person
Ari Lehman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Crowd Funding#Exploitation Film#Indiegogo#Dakota House#Tna Impact Ring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new nerve-shredding horror movie has viewers jumping out of their seats

Barely ten seconds into the trailer for A Classic Horror Story — one of several new and original horror movies on Netflix to debut in recent weeks — there’s already so much that feels familiar. Familiar to fans of the genre, that is. Then again, based on Netflix’s official description for this terrifying new addition to the streamer, that’s kind of the point. That’s the trick it wants to pull on you, before … well, what else? Before attempting to scare you half to death. “A camper. A car crash. An abandoned house. Children’s music in the background,” Netflix teases....
MoviesFirst Showing

Explore a Scary Underwater House in 'The Deep House' Horror Trailer

"What was that?" An official trailer has unveiled for a horror thriller called The Deep House, one of two new films from French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury arriving this year - along with Kandisha. The Deep House is premiering at this summer's Fantasia Film Festival, which is where this new trailer comes from. A young couple goes to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on YouTube as part of their passion for "urbex" - the exploration of hard-to-find, abandoned urban edifices and buildings. However, they end up with a serious change of plans when they enter the interior of a strange house located at the bottom of a secluded lake and their presence awakens a spirit dark that haunts the house. Starring Camille Rowe & James Jagger, with Eric Savin. This is a creepy concept for a horror film - a haunted house that's underwater?! Okay, sure. A good teaser trailer that doesn't give away anything.
MoviesMovieWeb

A24's Lamb Trailer Turns Mother Nature on Its Head with a Twisted Tale of Hybrid Horror

A24 has released the official trailer for its upcoming horror offering, Lamb. Set in rural Iceland, Lamb is about a farmer couple (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason), grieving the loss of their child, making a shocking discovery. While the first minute-long trailer, which came out last month, barely revealed anything, this latest trailer is absolutely bonkers. Featuring a half-human, half-lamb creature walking on two legs while holding the hand of its "father", the trailer has creeped out many viewers. But with The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" playing in the background, the trailer only gives a glimpse of what's to come - disturbing, idiosyncratic body horror.
MoviesMovieWeb

Nicolas Cage Battles Ghosts, Samurais & Ninjas in Prisoners of the Ghostland This Fall

Hollywood icon and Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage will soon take on the action movie trifecta, Ninjas, Ghosts and Samurais in the upcoming cinematic oddity Prisoners of the Ghostland, which has now been confirmed to be hitting theaters, Digital HD and VOD platforms on September 17, 2021. The action-horror movie had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and has been described as "a Bonkers, Neon Drenched Post-Apocalyptic Western."
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Happy Death Day director teams up with Netflix for new ghost movie

Coming straight off the success of his comedy movie, Freaky, Christopher Landon will be teaming up with Netflix to bring us another quirky take on the horror genre. The Happy Death Day director announced via Twitter yesterday, confirming that his new production has started, as well as revealing the title of his and Netflix’s latest flick, We Have a Ghost.
MoviesAdWeek

Netflix Stunt Brings Horror Movie to Life on the Streets of Milan

“Everyone is entitled to one good scare” claims Sherrif Brackett from John Carpenter’s seminal horror movie Halloween. But judging from the reactions of the victims of Netflix’s stunt to scare the public to promote its new Italian film A Classic Horror Story, maybe not everyone agrees.
MoviesMovieWeb

Malignant Trailer Brings a New Vision of Terror from Horror Master James Wan

Warner Bros. has released a brand new trailer for Malignant. This is an original horror movie from James Wan, who has asserted himself as something of a modern horror master. Wan is the co-creator of Saw and Insidious and, perhaps most importantly, the main man behind The Conjuring universe. This represents his return to the horror genre following Aquaman, and it looks to be everything we've come to expect from the filmmaker over the years.
MoviesDen of Geek

New A24 Horror Movie Lamb Could Be the Craziest Film of the Fall

As a logline, it almost sounds like a comedy—the type of gonzo horror-laugh hybrid Troma would’ve made back in the day. Yet by all accounts, co-writer and director Valdimar Jóhannsson is as serious as a heart attack in his creepy new folk horror tale, Lamb, which now has a trailer to back up its premise about a young, childless couple adopting a creature that is neither lamb or human.
Moviesthepostathens.com

Film Review: The ‘Fear Street’ trilogy is a masterclass in horror storytelling

Few horror films are able to complete the checklist that makes them fantastic – not relying on jump scares; an original and interesting plot that subverts expectations; and enough character development and heart to make any audience member invested. Leigh Janiak and Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, however, does all of...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Few things are guaranteed in life, but the latest buzzy original movie from Netflix snagging the top spot on the most-watched list 24 hours after debuting on a Friday is at least something we can always rely on to happen. Such is the global reach of the streaming service’s customer base, new is always going to translate to good in the eyes of subscribers.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Check Out the Trailer for the New Horror Film The Night House

Anytime a horror film comes out of Sundance Film Festival, we have good reason to get excited about the genre project — and the next title to be prepare for is known as The Night House by filmmaker David Bruckner. If you aren't too familiar with the work of Bruckner,...
MoviesVice

The new horror movie Demonic will haunt you in your sleep

The nice thing about this summer is that, alongside the unusually hot weather (thank you fossil fuel industry!), we’re also getting a wave of new horror movies in the comparatively cooler cinemas. Some of them are holdovers from last summer, when all theatres were shuttered, and others are brand new. Like Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic, the twisted horror movie for which a trailer just dropped.
Movieshorrornews.net

Top Ten Upcoming Horrors from Bayview Films

Bayview Entertainment will be releasing a plethora of horror films over the next few months and here is a glimpse of what to expect. There is a little something for everyone in this mixed bag and demons, poltergeists, zombies, witches, and crazies. www.bayviewentertainment.com/. 10. CLEMENTINA. After been abused by her...
TV SeriesArs Technica

Zombies rise, terrorize a town in trailer for SyFy’s Day of the Dead series

Somehow I missed the news last February that SyFy had greenlit a TV reboot of George A. Romero's classic 1985 zombie horror film, Day of the Dead—just before the widespread onset of a deadly global pandemic, no less. And somehow the series managed to get into production despite all the shutdowns. SyFy dropped the official trailer for the ten-episode series during a panel at Comic-Con@home, with a planned premiere date this October, just in time for Halloween. You can watch the full 45-minute panel here.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh-shot horror film Massacre Academy set for local premiere

Pittsburgh has a strong connection to horror films. From being featured in George A. Romero's Living Dead movies to Silence of the Lambs, we love a good scare. It makes sense that many indie filmmakers in the city have gravitated toward the horror genre, and Massacre Academy makes one more to add to the list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy