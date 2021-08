Xbox Series X/S consoles have been selling very well since their launch last year, with an estimated 6.5 million units purchased to date. Of all the Xbox consoles to date, the latest generation is doing the best. Niko Partners estimates that the Xbox Series S and X have shipped more than 6.5 million units. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, commenting on the company's financial results for the last quarter, stated that no other console of the company has sold so well in a similar period of time. He also reported that Xbox Game Pass users test about 40% more games and spend 50% more time playing them than non-subscribers.